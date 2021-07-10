Este lunes y martes gran operativo de vacunación en Pozo de Piedra

COVID-19
OPERATIVO DE VACUNACIÓN CLASE ENTRE 1982 A 1992 Y 1993 A 2003
CRONOGRAMA
LUNES 12-08:00 Hs POZO DE PIEDRA CLASE 1982 A 1992 MARTES 13-08:00 Hs POZO DE PIEDRA CLASE 1993 A 2003
● LUNES 12-09:00 Hs CONDOR HUASI CLASE 82 A 87,
10:00 Hs CLASE 88 A 92 11:00 Hs CLASE 93 A 99
12:00 Hs CLASE 2000 A 2003
LUNES 12-09:00 Hs. (LAS BARRANCAS, LAS JUNTAS, LA TOMA, LA AGUADA Y PIEDRA LARGA) DURANTE TODO EL DIA...
Todas las terminaciones de D.N.I
NO OLVIDAR asistir con el DNI
D.N.I: Incluye libreta civica, libreta de enrolamiento, DNI verde o celeste, o DNI tarjeta. ASISTENTE: podrá acudir con 1 acompañante
